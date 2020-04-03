Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.15% of Commscope worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commscope by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 144,300 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Commscope during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Commscope by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Commscope by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,135,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,111,000 after purchasing an additional 551,620 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Commscope by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 110,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II purchased 25,000 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 15,000 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COMM stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a positive return on equity of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Commscope from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Commscope in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

