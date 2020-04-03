CIBC Upgrades SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) to “Outperform”

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.25.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as diversified international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.