Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Chewy updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

CHWY opened at $35.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53. Chewy has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $41.34.

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 3,850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $110,687,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $1,450,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,083.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,925,000 shares of company stock worth $112,908,250.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Chewy from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Chewy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.54.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

