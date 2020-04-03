Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Chewy updated its Q1 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
CHWY opened at $35.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53. Chewy has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $41.34.
In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 3,850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $110,687,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $1,450,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,083.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,925,000 shares of company stock worth $112,908,250.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
