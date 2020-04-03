Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDAY. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDAY stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.07. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $79.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 81.66 and a beta of 1.75.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $6,580,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,464,520.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $1,057,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,001,558 shares of company stock valued at $291,362,277 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDAY shares. ValuEngine raised Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.65.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

