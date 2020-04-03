California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Position Cut by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 349.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

CWT opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $57.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.12.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.54 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

