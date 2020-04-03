Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,514,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,291,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 31,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,487,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 7,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $602,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,975 shares of company stock worth $7,122,027. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

BAH stock opened at $70.48 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

