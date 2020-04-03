Blockpass (PASS) Trading 15.4% Lower This Week

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Blockpass token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $130,459.15 and $6,129.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded down 15.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blockpass alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014387 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 222.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.21 or 0.02614080 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00193671 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046015 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034008 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.