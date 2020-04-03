Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $331.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BIIB. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Biogen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $325.40.

Shares of BIIB opened at $304.47 on Tuesday. Biogen has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The stock has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.94.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.99 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 32.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Biogen by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,569,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,356,028,000 after purchasing an additional 348,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $716,195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Biogen by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,117,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,268,000 after purchasing an additional 225,925 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,414,000 after acquiring an additional 43,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 279.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,223,000 after acquiring an additional 633,249 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

