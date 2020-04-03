Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 0.43%.

BSET opened at $4.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a market cap of $43.95 million, a PE ratio of -24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.40. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $18.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BSET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

In related news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. Also, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. acquired 8,890 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $86,321.90. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

