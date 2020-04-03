Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,316 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 1,116.7% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander-Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE:BSAC opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $31.26.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $605.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.04 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 15.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

