Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Trading Down 5.1%

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)’s share price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $128.09 and last traded at $129.72, approximately 2,899,910 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,762,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.68.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.72 and its 200 day moving average is $163.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,036.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,528 shares of company stock worth $2,215,891 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

