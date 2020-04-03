AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Holdings Lifted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1,706.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,632 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.09% of AptarGroup worth $6,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,742,000 after buying an additional 72,317 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,900,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,782,000 after buying an additional 578,200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 221,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,603,000 after buying an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.43.

In other AptarGroup news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,216,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,830.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $256,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATR opened at $96.15 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $126.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

