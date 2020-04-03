ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,094 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.94% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $6,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 161.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,834 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,071,000 after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Thomas Haughey acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.18 per share, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANIP. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $457.24 million, a PE ratio of 80.71 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.86.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $47.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

