Alliance Global Partners Begins Coverage on OTCMKTS:TLLTF (OTCMKTS:TLLTF)

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of OTCMKTS:TLLTF (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLLTF opened at $0.15 on Friday. OTCMKTS:TLLTF has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27.

Get OTCMKTS:TLLTF alerts:

About OTCMKTS:TLLTF

TILT Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions for the cannabis industry. It focuses on the development of technology driven infrastructure platform to deliver cannabis products and services to the legalized cannabis industry. The company was founded on June 22, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for OTCMKTS:TLLTF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTCMKTS:TLLTF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.