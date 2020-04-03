Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 10.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 17,757 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 101.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 19,166 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on AGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, February 9th. DA Davidson cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.30 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.11.

NYSE AGI opened at $5.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71. Alamos Gold Inc has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $7.78.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.77 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.015 dividend. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

