Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.06% of Adient worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 172,070 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 321,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 48,235 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,527,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Adient by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Adient news, VP Jerome J. Dorlack purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $35,397.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 93,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,986.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil acquired 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.06. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,432.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,923 shares of company stock worth $140,419. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.43. Adient PLC has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 3.18.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. Adient’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adient PLC will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adient from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Buckingham Research raised Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Adient in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.55.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

