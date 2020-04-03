46,271 Shares in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pagerduty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,737,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Pagerduty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,089,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,256,000 after buying an additional 37,781 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pagerduty by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 955,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,352,000 after purchasing an additional 295,096 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Pagerduty by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 912,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,346,000 after purchasing an additional 540,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the 4th quarter valued at $18,619,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pagerduty from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pagerduty from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pagerduty from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

In other news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 52,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $1,306,538.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,687,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,457,911.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 8,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $162,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,519,304.

NYSE PD opened at $15.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.52. Pagerduty Inc has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $59.82.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $45.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.07 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

