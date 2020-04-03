4,202 Shares in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LEG opened at $24.21 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.04.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

LEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. CJS Securities lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

