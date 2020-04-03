29,000 Shares in Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Acasti Pharma by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 64,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acasti Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Acasti Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Acasti Pharma by 1,862.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 77,179 shares during the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACST opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. Acasti Pharma Inc has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acasti Pharma Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley lowered Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

