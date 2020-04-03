28,600 Shares in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SXC. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SXC opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.20. SunCoke Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $9.17.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $397.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.20 million. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. SunCoke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SXC. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark began coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

