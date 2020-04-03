21,846 Shares in Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,846 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 56,058 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 913,575 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 57,732 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,043 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 752,988 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,293,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 33.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HMY opened at $2.18 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining Co. has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of -0.28.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

