2,082 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Purchased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.00.

TDY opened at $292.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.34 and a 52 week high of $398.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.64.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

