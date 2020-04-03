18,955 Shares in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,955 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in FutureFuel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in FutureFuel during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FutureFuel during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 12,170 shares during the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FF opened at $12.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $526.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57. FutureFuel Corp. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $14.81.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 42.97%. The firm had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

