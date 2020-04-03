16,926 Shares in SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,926 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in SRC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SRC Energy by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SRC Energy by 5,540.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 22,661 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SRC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in SRC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $103,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SRCI opened at $4.00 on Friday. SRC Energy Inc has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $6.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SRC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.91.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

