13,700 Shares in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTGC. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 483,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,094,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,372,000 after acquiring an additional 191,103 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,804,000 after acquiring an additional 47,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

NYSE HTGC opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $781.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47. Hercules Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.47 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 64.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.55%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 90.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTGC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $10.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.04.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.