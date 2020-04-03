13,300 Shares in Stereotaxis Inc (OTCMKTS:STXS) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stereotaxis Inc (OTCMKTS:STXS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STXS. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter worth $2,813,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter valued at $1,358,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter valued at $1,026,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Stereotaxis by 860.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 107,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Stereotaxis during the third quarter valued at $143,000. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS STXS opened at $2.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06. Stereotaxis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82.

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.89 million for the quarter. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 14.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,456.01%.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

