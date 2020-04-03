12,113 Shares in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGR. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vector Group by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Vector Group by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $1,433,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,002,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,121,742.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock worth $3,070,250. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

VGR opened at $9.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.94. Vector Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $14.42.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.60 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

