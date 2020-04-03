11,520 Shares in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 534,847 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 26,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 66,873 shares in the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at $2,021,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 460,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 68,605 shares in the last quarter. 52.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Zuora Inc has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $23.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.09.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.93 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 48.96% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zuora Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZUO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zuora from $17.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Zuora from to in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. First Analysis started coverage on Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zuora presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

