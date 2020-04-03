10,743 Shares in Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 68.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,477,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 169,500 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. 29.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Blackrock Capital Investment stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. Blackrock Capital Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $140.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $19.19 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackrock Capital Investment Corp will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.27%. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.92%.

In related news, Director Mark S. Lies bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $146,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Keenan bought 60,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $244,375.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,342.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BKCC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

