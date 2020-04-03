10,500 Shares in Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 210.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of MRSN opened at $5.38 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $238.96 million, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.71.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 66.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

