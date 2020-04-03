$1.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) will report earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.86. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH reported earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will report full year earnings of $6.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $7.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

In related news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $46,183.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,719.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,960 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,046. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period.

NYSE DLR opened at $135.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.17. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $143.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.