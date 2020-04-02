Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) will post $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Keysight Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $80.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $71.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 116,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 165,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,985,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.