Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to Announce $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.90). Foot Locker reported earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $6.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Foot Locker stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $65.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 192.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 407.7% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,645 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 110.8% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth $613,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 93.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,290 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $48,534,000 after buying an additional 543,105 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

