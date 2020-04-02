Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to Announce $1.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will report $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported earnings per share of $1.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $6.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $6.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $370.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CFR. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

In other news, Director Chris Avery purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $235,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CFR opened at $53.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $104.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.52%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

