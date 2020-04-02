Zacks: Analysts Expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.04. Landstar System posted earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.15). Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $994.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 465.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $92.54 on Thursday. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $120.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.33 and a 200 day moving average of $110.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

