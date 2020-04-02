Yangaroo (CVE:YOO) Hits New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Yangaroo Inc (CVE:YOO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 203000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Specifically, insider Horace Shepard Boone bought 333,500 shares of Yangaroo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$36,685.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,458,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,040,380.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.91, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Yangaroo Inc, a technology company, provides business to business (B2B) distribution of media through the Internet in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Digital Media Distribution System, a B2B digital media management solution that provides an integrated work flow based digital distribution and data management solution for the entertainment and advertising industries.

