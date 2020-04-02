Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN) to Release Earnings on Friday

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 3rd. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE XIN opened at $2.09 on Thursday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.79 million, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58.
Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile
