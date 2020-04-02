Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN) to Release Earnings on Friday

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 3rd. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE XIN opened at $2.09 on Thursday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.79 million, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

