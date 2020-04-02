Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,985 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XHR. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 570.8% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 185,500 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 237,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $2,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

XHR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $8.96 on Thursday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.25.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $282.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.56 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.28%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.23%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

