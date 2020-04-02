W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading Up 9.7%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s share price was up 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.70, approximately 5,623,559 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 4,319,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

WTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $240.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $151.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.08 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 259,089 shares in the company, valued at $401,587.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,331,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,445,000 after purchasing an additional 599,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,816,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,782,000 after buying an additional 864,087 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,749,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,407,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,869,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after acquiring an additional 267,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,741,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,683,000 after acquiring an additional 144,636 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Company Profile (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

