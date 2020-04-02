WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,692 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,884 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $15,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in WSFS Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,773,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,011,000 after acquiring an additional 86,454 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 760,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,449,000 after buying an additional 93,024 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 650,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,598,000 after buying an additional 29,766 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 507,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,325,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 381,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,791,000 after buying an additional 48,149 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $46.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.61.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.10 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 20.98%. Equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.92.

In related news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $2,077,853.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,429.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.