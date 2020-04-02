William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH)

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Restoration Hardware’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

RH has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $255.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $210.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $215.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $234.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from to in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Restoration Hardware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.15.

Get Restoration Hardware alerts:

Restoration Hardware stock opened at $88.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.34 and its 200-day moving average is $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.90, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.61. Restoration Hardware has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $256.27. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.23.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 232.62%. The company had revenue of $664.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restoration Hardware will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Restoration Hardware stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.