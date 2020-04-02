Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 912,916 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 896,698 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $15,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Westpac Banking in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 432.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 850.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Westpac Banking from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of WBK opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Westpac Banking Corp has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $20.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89.

Westpac Banking Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

