Wedbush Weighs in on Tempur Sealy International Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) – Wedbush raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from to in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.18.

TPX opened at $37.45 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $922,553.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,454 shares in the company, valued at $25,160,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $101,697,086.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,108,166 shares of company stock worth $102,629,440. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

