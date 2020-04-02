Wedbush Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.10). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.61. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $59.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.76.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Six Flags Entertainment’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos purchased 16,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.27 per share, with a total value of $502,665.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 70,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,159.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.88 per share, with a total value of $18,528,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,494,016 shares of company stock valued at $41,264,882. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. State Street Corp boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,039,000 after purchasing an additional 90,282 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $566,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $2,334,000. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.9% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 42.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

