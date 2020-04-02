Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of TCRR opened at $6.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.55.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.10.

In related news, Director Neil W. Gibson sold 17,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $116,971.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil W. Gibson sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $339,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,491 shares of company stock worth $482,467 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 720.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 324.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 402.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

