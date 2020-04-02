Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HCC. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE HCC opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.34 million, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.43. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $33.49.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.14 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

