Vitalhub Corp to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (CVE:VHI)

Vitalhub Corp (CVE:VHI) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Vitalhub in a research report issued on Monday, March 30th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Cormark also issued estimates for Vitalhub’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
Separately, Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vitalhub in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.
About Vitalhub
VitalHub Corp. develops and supports Web, mobile, electronic healthcare record solutions and blockchain technology to create disruptive software as a service based healthcare applications in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.
