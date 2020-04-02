Vitalhub Corp to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (CVE:VHI)

Vitalhub Corp (CVE:VHI) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Vitalhub in a research report issued on Monday, March 30th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Cormark also issued estimates for Vitalhub’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vitalhub in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

CVE:VHI opened at C$1.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.89. Vitalhub has a 12-month low of C$1.20 and a 12-month high of C$2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 million and a P/E ratio of -26.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.90.

About Vitalhub

VitalHub Corp. develops and supports Web, mobile, electronic healthcare record solutions and blockchain technology to create disruptive software as a service based healthcare applications in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

