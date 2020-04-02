Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,837 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,837 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNXN. State Street Corp increased its stake in PC Connection by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 62,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PC Connection by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in PC Connection by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in PC Connection by 26.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PC Connection alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of PC Connection from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.78.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $716.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.16 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.