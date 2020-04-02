Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) by 97.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,431 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of St. Joe stock opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $996.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.04. St. Joe Co has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $23.38.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 21.12%.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

