Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 745 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,326 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 8,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $648.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.21 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.44% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

SYBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.